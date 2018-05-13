Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.69 Million

Analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) will announce sales of $166.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.15 million to $172.20 million. Liberty Property Trust posted sales of $183.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full-year sales of $670.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.14 million to $693.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $691.81 million per share, with estimates ranging from $655.55 million to $727.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Property Trust.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.33. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPT shares. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust traded down $0.35, reaching $43.46, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 1,016,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,041. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, Director Frederick F. Buchholz sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 24,957.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,269 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 292,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,312,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot portfolio includes 561 properties which provide distribution and light manufacturing facilities to 1,200 tenants.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.