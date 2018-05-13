Leidos (LDOS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 206,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 945.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Leidos from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their target price on Leidos from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

LDOS stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Leidos has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $70.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. analysts predict that Leidos will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Leidos declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.