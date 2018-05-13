Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leap Therapeutics’ rating score has improved by 11.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $14.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Leap Therapeutics an industry rank of 146 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,535. The company has a market cap of $99.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.16. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 39,223.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

