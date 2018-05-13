LatiumX Price Down 40.4% Over Last Week (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One LatiumX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. LatiumX has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $843.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LatiumX has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004339 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023220 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00783805 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00055634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00149667 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002026 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00020327 BTC.

LatiumX Profile

LatiumX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,559,384 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin . The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LatiumX is latium.org

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

