Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Position in PepsiCo (PEP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 62.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.57%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.