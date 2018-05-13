KuCoin Shares Reaches Market Capitalization of $293.06 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00044471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $293.06 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004329 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00022983 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000865 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00781824 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00055707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00149262 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00094482 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 180,730,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,730,576 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

