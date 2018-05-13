KP Tissue (KPT) PT Lowered to C$10.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of KP Tissue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

TSE:KPT opened at C$10.46 on Friday. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.98.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.19).

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.