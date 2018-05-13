Kitov Pharma (KTOV) & Its Peers Critical Review

Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ: KTOV) is one of 485 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kitov Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Kitov Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kitov Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kitov Pharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma N/A -$12.27 million -1.85 Kitov Pharma Competitors $2.02 billion $136.59 million -3.52

Kitov Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kitov Pharma. Kitov Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kitov Pharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kitov Pharma Competitors 2936 8959 21824 609 2.59

Kitov Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 41.93%. Given Kitov Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kitov Pharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Kitov Pharma has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kitov Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kitov Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma N/A N/A N/A Kitov Pharma Competitors -3,019.29% -153.18% -27.69%

Summary

Kitov Pharma beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Kitov Pharma Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Kitov Pharma Ltd in January 2018. Kitov Pharma Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

