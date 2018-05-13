Kingold Jewelry (KGJI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kingold Jewelry earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.367151152446 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:KGJI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 186,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Kingold Jewelry has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $90.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $657.07 million for the quarter.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

