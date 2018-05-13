Kilroy Realty Co. (KRC) Receives $76.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

NYSE:KRC opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.54). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CAO Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,607 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $417,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin William Smart sold 3,156 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $231,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,983. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 208,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 84,130 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

