Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Director Sells $97,500.00 in Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson remained flat at $$19.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 371,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.27. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 11.76%. analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KW. ValuEngine upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.