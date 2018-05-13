Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stake Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 278.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $200,427.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,491.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $419,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,903 shares of company stock worth $1,725,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks opened at $26.52 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Juniper Networks has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

