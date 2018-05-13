JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Holdings Reduced by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase accounts for 1.9% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $22,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 77,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 286,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,088,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,513,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 97,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $113.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase has a one year low of $81.64 and a one year high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $389.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $27.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.05 per share, with a total value of $1,998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America set a $119.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

JPMorgan Chase Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.