JPMorgan Chase Increases Nvidia (NVDA) Price Target to $255.00

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase to $255.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Nvidia from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS upped their target price on Nvidia from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Nvidia in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Nvidia to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nvidia from $220.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nvidia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.97.
Shares of Nvidia opened at $254.53 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nvidia has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other Nvidia news, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,772.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 32,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $7,674,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,320,052.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,959 shares of company stock worth $22,692,182. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Nvidia by 146.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Nvidia by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nvidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Nvidia by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Nvidia by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.
Nvidia Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.
Receive News & Ratings for Nvidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.