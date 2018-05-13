JPMorgan Chase Increases Nvidia (NVDA) Price Target to $255.00

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase to $255.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Nvidia from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS upped their target price on Nvidia from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Nvidia in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Nvidia to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nvidia from $220.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nvidia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.97.

Shares of Nvidia opened at $254.53 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nvidia has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Nvidia had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Nvidia will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nvidia news, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,772.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 32,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $7,674,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,320,052.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,959 shares of company stock worth $22,692,182. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Nvidia by 146.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Nvidia by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nvidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Nvidia by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Nvidia by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Nvidia Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

