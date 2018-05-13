John E. Major Sells 1,648 Shares of Littelfuse (LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director John E. Major sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.86, for a total transaction of $355,737.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Littelfuse opened at $213.79 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $157.26 and a 12 month high of $226.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.58. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $417.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

