John Deere (DE) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,830 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of John Deere worth $41,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in John Deere in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in John Deere in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in John Deere by 700.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 63,469 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in John Deere by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,918,000 after buying an additional 296,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in John Deere by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 89,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $147.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. John Deere has a 12-month low of $111.12 and a 12-month high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

John Deere (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. John Deere had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. equities analysts forecast that John Deere will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. John Deere’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

In related news, CEO Samuel R. Allen sold 269,353 shares of John Deere stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $44,128,101.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,169,825.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary K.W. Jones sold 20,086 shares of John Deere stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $3,459,813.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,731,002.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,847 shares of company stock valued at $55,471,496 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Piper Jaffray restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of John Deere in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Deere from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of John Deere in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of John Deere in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of John Deere in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Deere currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

John Deere Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

