Jamieson Laboratories (JWEL) PT Raised to C$25.25 at National Bank Financial

Jamieson Laboratories (TSE:JWEL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Laboratories from C$20.60 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Laboratories from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Laboratories from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Laboratories from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.78.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$23.50 on Friday. Jamieson Laboratories has a 1-year low of C$16.44 and a 1-year high of C$24.49.

In other Jamieson Laboratories news, Director Steven Edward Spooner acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.95 per share, with a total value of C$50,280.00.

Jamieson Laboratories Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and LVHS brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

