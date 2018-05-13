Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Shares Bought by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up 2.5% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JEC shares. Bank of America raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. MKM Partners raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group opened at $63.55 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

