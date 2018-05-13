iTicoin (ITI) Hits Market Capitalization of $671,466.00

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One iTicoin coin can now be bought for $20.98 or 0.00240625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, iTicoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $671,466.00 and $1,429.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004319 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000866 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00781497 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00149784 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002017 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00020573 BTC.

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

iTicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

