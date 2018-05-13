iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,717,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,495,000 after purchasing an additional 412,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,061,000 after purchasing an additional 266,358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,127,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 97,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,201 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $97.13 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.53 and a twelve month high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

