iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Position Lowered by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Main Management LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $49,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF opened at $106.58 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $119.30.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.