iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 232.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF opened at $96.99 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $103.71.

