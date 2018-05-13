iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (IEF) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) by 108.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 330,613 shares during the period. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd makes up 4.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.75% of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd worth $65,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd opened at $101.41 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $101.06 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

