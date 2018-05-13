iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF (CLY) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CLY) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF by 702.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF opened at $58.62 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.81 and a one year high of $63.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2048 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of The BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year United States Corporate & Yankees Index (the Underlying Index), which includes debt securities issued publicly by United States corporations and United States dollar-denominated, publicly issued debt of non- United States corporations, non- United States government debt and supranational debt.

