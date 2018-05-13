IOTA Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.61 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00023177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Coinone, OKEx and Binance. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and $92.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00784403 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00055125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00150262 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00094367 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019924 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Exrates, Cobinhood, Ovis, Bitfinex, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Binance, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Coinone and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

