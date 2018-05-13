Insperity (NSP) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $88.50

Insperity (NYSE:NSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $88.25, with a volume of 10502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.90.
NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Insperity to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,751 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,288. 9.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Insperity by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.
