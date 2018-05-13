Insperity (NSP) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $88.50

Insperity (NYSE:NSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $88.25, with a volume of 10502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.90.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Insperity to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.24 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,751 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,288. 9.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Insperity by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

