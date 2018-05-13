Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) SVP Sells 2,442 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $372,111.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,014.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $155.57 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $94.78 and a 12 month high of $157.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.51. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.78.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.
