Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) SVP Sells 2,442 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $372,111.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,014.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $155.57 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $94.78 and a 12 month high of $157.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.51. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 332,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after acquiring an additional 186,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,964,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,942,000 after acquiring an additional 152,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $11,812,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 449,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,690,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,200,000 after acquiring an additional 75,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.78.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.