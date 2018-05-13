Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Insider Sells $824,420.10 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) insider Steven W. Streit sold 12,495 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $824,420.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Green Dot opened at $72.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Green Dot by 17.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Green Dot by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 158,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,162 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Green Dot by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 132,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Dot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

