Insider Selling: First Financial Bank (FFBC) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bank (NASDAQ:FFBC) insider Claude E. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $1,128,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Claude E. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 10th, Claude E. Davis sold 19,379 shares of First Financial Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $623,810.01.

First Financial Bank opened at $32.25 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. First Financial Bank has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

First Financial Bank (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. First Financial Bank had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bank will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. First Financial Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Financial Bank in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on First Financial Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bank by 35.7% in the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in First Financial Bank by 243.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 51,507 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bank by 43.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bank by 77.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bank by 34.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bank Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

