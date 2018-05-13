Insider Selling: Eastman Chemical (EMN) EVP Sells $1,275,979.50 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) EVP Brad A. Lich sold 12,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,275,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,932.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $76.11 and a one year high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,120,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,621.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 146,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 143,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

