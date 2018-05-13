ING Groep NV Purchases New Holdings in Applied Materials (AMAT)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 251,376 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,979,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 957.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials opened at $54.84 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $55.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.52.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $922,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,161.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

