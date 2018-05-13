ING Groep NV Has $7.69 Million Stake in CME Group (CME)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

CME Group opened at $159.29 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . CME Group has a one year low of $114.88 and a one year high of $171.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 111.45%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $539,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $31,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $609,097.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,999 shares of company stock worth $973,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.