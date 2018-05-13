ING Groep NV Has $6.49 Million Position in Chubb Plc (CB)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Chubb Plc (NYSE:CB) by 1,602.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,633 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo set a $169.00 target price on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chubb from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.

In related news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $1,369,020.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,095,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,846,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb opened at $136.17 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Chubb Plc has a fifty-two week low of $128.82 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Chubb Plc will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

