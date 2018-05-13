ING Groep NV Has $11.19 Million Stake in EQT Holdings Management Company, LLC (EQGP)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of EQT Holdings Management Company, LLC (NYSE:EQGP) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.18% of EQT Holdings Management worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQGP. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in EQT Holdings Management by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT Holdings Management by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EQT Holdings Management by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in EQT Holdings Management by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 68,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT Holdings Management in the 4th quarter worth about $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded EQT Holdings Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of EQT Holdings Management in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded EQT Holdings Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded EQT Holdings Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EQT Holdings Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of EQT Holdings Management opened at $24.02 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. EQT Holdings Management Company, LLC has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

EQT Holdings Management (NYSE:EQGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.83 million. EQT Holdings Management had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 32.58%. equities analysts anticipate that EQT Holdings Management Company, LLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from EQT Holdings Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. EQT Holdings Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.10%.

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

