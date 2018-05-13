Information Services Group (III) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.12

Media headlines about Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Information Services Group earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.914673839366 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on III. Barrington Research set a $6.00 price objective on Information Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

III stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 49,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $185.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.18. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.83 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 12.26%. research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

