Infinera (INFN) Shares Gap Down to $9.41

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $9.41. Infinera shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 96097 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Drexel Hamilton set a $13.00 target price on shares of Infinera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, insider David F. Welch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $544,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David F. Welch sold 80,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

