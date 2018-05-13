Independence Bank of Kentucky Invests $1.96 Million in Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stock

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Facebook makes up about 1.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Facebook by 550.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.37.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $39,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $9,748,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,824,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,326,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook opened at $186.99 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $530.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.42 and a twelve month high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.