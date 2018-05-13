Immune Design (IMDZ) Holdings Boosted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Immune Design worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immune Design by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 3,316,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,756 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immune Design by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,231,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immune Design by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 830,861 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Immune Design in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immune Design by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 161,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Immune Design alerts:

NASDAQ IMDZ opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.88. Immune Design has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Immune Design had a negative return on equity of 52.00% and a negative net margin of 2,352.98%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 million. sell-side analysts expect that Immune Design will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMDZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immune Design from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Immune Design in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immune Design presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About Immune Design

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMDZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.