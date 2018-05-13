imbrex Market Capitalization Tops $4.45 Million (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. imbrex has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $384.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded 144.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004312 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023109 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000863 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00781230 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00149859 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00096414 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange.

