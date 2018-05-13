ICICI Bank (IBN) Stake Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 823,281 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.30% of ICICI Bank worth $85,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,781,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,526,000 after buying an additional 1,092,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,100,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,012,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 208,877 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 752,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 140,631 shares during the period. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICICI Bank opened at $9.14 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ICICI Bank Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

