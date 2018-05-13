Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Insider Sells $67,450.00 in Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling traded up $1.21, reaching $68.68, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 36,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,891. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $795.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.30 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 64,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.
