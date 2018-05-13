Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Insider Sells $67,450.00 in Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling traded up $1.21, reaching $68.68, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 36,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,891. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $795.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.30 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 64,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

