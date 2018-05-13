Hyman Charles D Takes Position in Yum China (YUMC)

Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Yum China by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Yum China by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,899,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,836,000 after purchasing an additional 977,502 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,990,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,815,000 after purchasing an additional 611,882 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,611,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,573,000 after purchasing an additional 912,317 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Yum China by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,732,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 619,141 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China opened at $37.43 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum China from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $160,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Riu Sun sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $403,668.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,523.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.