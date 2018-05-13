Hyman Charles D Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,061.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Shares of Genuine Parts opened at $91.38 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.