Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries opened at $220.17 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $183.42 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 6.80%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.46 per share, with a total value of $99,571.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,571.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142 shares in the company, valued at $37,649.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,260 shares of company stock worth $1,893,756 and sold 12,979 shares worth $3,381,250. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $335.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.