Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Visa (V)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Visa (NYSE:V) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $131.82 on Friday. Visa has a one year low of $91.36 and a one year high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 48.18%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray raised their price target on Visa from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,635 shares of company stock worth $6,337,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.