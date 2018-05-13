HollyFrontier (HFC) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of HollyFrontier worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 45,303 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $591,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George John Damiris sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $3,131,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $67.62 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.40. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 56.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.65.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

