Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to post sales of $166.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.30 million and the highest is $178.90 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $129.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $661.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.10 million to $704.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $693.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $630.40 million to $762.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.55 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Heartland Express traded up $0.02, reaching $17.90, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 709,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,715. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

