Head to Head Review: DSM (RDSMY) vs. PQ Group (PQG)

DSM (OTCMKTS: RDSMY) and PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DSM and PQ Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSM $9.76 billion 1.90 $2.00 billion N/A N/A PQ Group $1.47 billion 1.27 $57.60 million $0.46 30.11

DSM has higher revenue and earnings than PQ Group.

Dividends

DSM pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. PQ Group does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares DSM and PQ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSM 20.69% 9.43% 4.61% PQ Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DSM and PQ Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSM 0 0 1 0 3.00 PQ Group 0 3 8 0 2.73

PQ Group has a consensus target price of $19.77, suggesting a potential upside of 42.76%. Given PQ Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PQ Group is more favorable than DSM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DSM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of PQ Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of PQ Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DSM beats PQ Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in health, nutrition, and materials businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment offers nutrients, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, and other ingredients to feed, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries; and food enzymes, cultures, yeast extracts, savory flavors, hydrocolloids, and other specialty ingredients for use in dairy, baking, beverage, and savory applications. The Materials segment provides Dyneema, a fiber solution serving textiles, commercial marine, and sports segments; high-performance plastics primarily for use in automotive and electronics markets, as well as offers solutions to specialized industries, including water management, breathable textiles, and flexible food packaging; and resins solutions for paints and coatings, fiber optic coatings, and 3D printing applications. The Innovation Center segment offers cellulosic bio-ethanol and bio-based succinic acids; anti-reflective coatings for solar glass; and anti-soiling coatings for use in cleaning and maintaining solar farms in desert-like conditions. This segment also produces biomedical materials and technologies that enable medical device manufacturers to enhance care across various medical specialties. Koninklijke DSM N.V. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Heerlen, the Netherlands.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

