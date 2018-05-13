Head to Head Contrast: Weatherford International (WFT) & Dril-Quip (DRQ)

Weatherford International (NYSE: WFT) and Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weatherford International and Dril-Quip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.70 billion 0.58 -$2.81 billion ($1.16) -2.84 Dril-Quip $455.47 million 3.78 -$100.63 million $0.26 173.46

Dril-Quip has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weatherford International. Weatherford International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dril-Quip, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Weatherford International and Dril-Quip, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 1 5 15 0 2.67 Dril-Quip 0 7 2 0 2.22

Weatherford International presently has a consensus price target of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 43.43%. Dril-Quip has a consensus price target of $47.14, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. Given Weatherford International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Dril-Quip.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Dril-Quip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -45.50% -283.53% -9.46% Dril-Quip -24.83% -0.26% -0.25%

Volatility & Risk

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dril-Quip has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dril-Quip beats Weatherford International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial-lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, down hole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems; sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers for maximum production with minimal cost; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology to operators for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional, and logging and measurement while drilling systems; rotary-steerable systems; high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; managed pressure drilling, conventional mud-logging, drilling instrumentation, gas analysis, well site consultancy, open hole and cased-hole logging services; reservoir solutions and software products; and remediation services. Further, the company provides equipment and drilling tools; tubular handling, management, and connection services; equipment rental services; and onshore contract drilling and related services, as well as operates a fleet of land drilling and work over rigs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The company's products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. Dril-Quip, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

