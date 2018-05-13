Head to Head Contrast: Gevo (GEVO) versus Aemetis (AMTX)

Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gevo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Aemetis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gevo and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -89.44% -38.20% -27.28% Aemetis -20.19% N/A -36.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gevo and Aemetis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $27.54 million 0.27 -$24.63 million ($1.61) -0.20 Aemetis $150.15 million 0.25 -$30.30 million N/A N/A

Gevo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aemetis.

Volatility and Risk

Gevo has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gevo and Aemetis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aemetis 0 2 1 0 2.33

Gevo currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,536.36%. Aemetis has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Gevo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Aemetis.

Summary

Gevo beats Aemetis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

